City of Green Bay: 30% of all registered voters have already voted

Judge Davenport said it is important to have an election day plan.(WTVY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city officials have announced that a voting milestone has been reached.

With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, the City announced Monday evening on Facebook that 30% of all registered voters in Green Bay have already voted.

According to city officials, the Clerk’s Office has received 25,494 absentee ballot requests from the currently 55,938 registered voters.

The absentee ballot requests make up 46% of all registered voters.

Out of the total current ballot requests, city officials say 16,951 have been returned.

Posted by City of Green Bay Government on Monday, October 19, 2020

Early in-person absentee voting at City Hall starts Tuesday.

The last day to register in person at City Hall is Friday, October 30, and the last day to vote absentee in-person at City Hall is Saturday, October 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

