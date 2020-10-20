City of Green Bay: 30% of all registered voters have already voted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay city officials have announced that a voting milestone has been reached.

With Election Day a little more than two weeks away, the City announced Monday evening on Facebook that 30% of all registered voters in Green Bay have already voted.

According to city officials, the Clerk’s Office has received 25,494 absentee ballot requests from the currently 55,938 registered voters.

The absentee ballot requests make up 46% of all registered voters.

Out of the total current ballot requests, city officials say 16,951 have been returned.

Early in-person absentee voting at City Hall starts Tuesday.

The last day to register in person at City Hall is Friday, October 30, and the last day to vote absentee in-person at City Hall is Saturday, October 31.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

