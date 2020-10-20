Advertisement

CESA 6 providing rapid COVID-19 test kits to schools

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MENASH, Wis. (WBAY) - In an effort to keep teachers in the classroom and schools open, CESA 6 is opening six COVID-19 rapid testing and results sites for staff at 24 school districts in the area.

CESA -- the Cooperative Educational Service Agency -- is a non-profit organization that provides solutions and resources to schools. The CESA 6 region stretches from the Fox Valley south into Dodge and Washington counties.

CESA 6, led by CEO Ted Neitzke, a former teacher, principal and superintendent, formed a partnership between a lab in Milwaukee and local school districts.

He talked with Chris Roth about this effort on Action 2 News at 4:30. Watch their interview above.

