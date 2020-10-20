CESA 6 announces COVID-19 rapid testing for school staffers in Fox Valley

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Some school districts in Wisconsin will offer rapid COVID-19 testing for staff.

The Cooperative Education Service Agency 6, also known as CESA 6, partnered with Wisconsin Diagnostic Laboratories to provide rapid testing results to staff and members of their immediate family.

“Currently it can take two to three days or longer to get test results. Under the partnership, results will be delivered within 24 hours, with many results provided 8-12 hours after the lab receives the test,” reads a statement from CESA 6.

The six initial testing sites are in Oshkosh, Hartford, Greenville, Kimberly, Lomira and Menasha. CLICK HERE for the full list of testing locations and hours.

Staffers and immediately family members who have symptoms of COVID-19 will contact their district point person for a test.

The school districts cover the cost of the tests.

“Getting test results faster will help schools more quickly make critical quarantine decisions for fellow staff and students and assist with contact tracing,” said CESA 6 CEO Ted Neitzke. “We are excited to offer this service to our school districts.”

