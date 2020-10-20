Advertisement

Busy first day of early voting across Northeast Wisconsin

Some of the in person voters Action 2 News spoke to on Monday said they’d rather do it in person because it’s what they know.
Voters line up outside Green Bay City Hall for the first day of in-person early voting. Oct. 20, 2020.
Voters line up outside Green Bay City Hall for the first day of in-person early voting. Oct. 20, 2020.(WBAY)
By Aisha Morales
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A very busy Monday and the first day of early voting in Wisconsin. In Green Bay, voters were eager to cast their ballots. At one point in the day, the wait was 2-3 hours.

“I just want to emphasize, the fact that this was the first day of early voting - we’re really excited by the enthusiasm that we’ve seen among the electorate,” said City of Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich. We should note, the last day vote early in person does vary by municipality. Here is the information on days and times in Green Bay.

In Green Bay, as far as absentee ballots are concerned, more than half of those sent out have been returned.

“As of yesterday I think we had 46% of our registered voters had actually requested an absentee ballot,  30% of our registered electorate had already voted,” said Mayor Genrich.

“I think it’s a very important election and I’m hoping that people will look at all the issues, all the policies that have been passed,” said Anne Laundrie, a Green Bay voter.

Each clerk has information on poll times and days.

Remember an I.D to vote plus a proof of residency if you’re registering. You can also register to vote on Election Day, November 3rd.

