Brown County budget proposal includes $21,000 for improved response to alarm calls

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach calls for a $21,000 investment in his 2021 budget proposal to improve response times for alarm calls.

Dispatchers answer calls around the clock in the Brown County Public Safety Communications department.

“Over the last 50 days, we’ve had 415 alarm calls for service,” said Cullen Peltier, director of Brown County Public Safety Communications.

Those alarm calls come from both homes and businesses.

“Right now, it can take a minute and a half up to three minutes to complete one of the alarm calls,” said Peltier.

Streckenbach is calling for a $21,000 investment into a new interface for the 911 dispatch center to help lower response times on those calls from minutes to seconds.

“In a situation like this, if we can dispatch the call quicker, we’re saving lives," said Streckenbach. "We’re saving someone’s investment, and we’re becoming a better operation.”

The new system works to eliminate phone calls between the alarm monitoring system and the 911 dispatch center along with any possible miscommunication.

“The alarm monitoring company will still have to do what they do currently. They’ll have to vet the calls. They’ll have to try to contact the keyholders multiple times to make sure it’s not a false alarm, and then they can enter the call directly into our CAD system,” said Peltier. “It’ll pop up on our dispatcher’s screen who will then appropriately dispatch a responder.”

“It’s not really changing our response to any of the alarms, but knowing that they came in quicker and that they’re more accurate obviously helps our guys when they get there,” said Lt. Kevin Pawlak with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

The Brown County Board of Supervisors will hold its budget meeting Wednesday, October 28 at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.