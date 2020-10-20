ASTRO EXTRA: U.S. mission to an asteroid

OUT THERE (WBAY) - NASA’s Osiris-Rex spacecraft touched down on an asteroid Tuesday on a distant vacuuming mission. The mission was to collect cosmic dust and stones from the asteroid’s surface and bring this particulate matter back to Earth for study. Brad Spakowitz talked about the literal “touch-and-go” mission with Chris Roth on Action 2 News at 4:30.

