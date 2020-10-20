Advertisement

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

justice
justice(wcax)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

Gov. Tony Evers' administration issued the emergency order to help curb surging coronavirus cases in the state.

The Mix Up bar in Amery, along with Pro-Life Wisconsin, asked the Wisconsin state appeals court on Tuesday to overturn the ruling.

They asked for a decision by Friday, just two weeks before the capacity limits order was set to expire.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Space

ASTRO EXTRA: U.S. mission to an asteroid

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The mission is to collect cosmic dust from the asteroid’s surface and bring it back to Earth for study.

News

Interview: Rapid COVID-19 testing in school systems

Updated: 29 minutes ago
CESA 6 is providing tests for teachers and staff

News

Packers use robots to visit ASPIRO clients

Updated: 38 minutes ago
It was a very different kind of "virtual" visit

News

Discussion: Sanitizing public buses

Updated: 39 minutes ago
Green Bay Metro installs systems to sanitize buses and filter the air

News

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: October 20

Updated: 47 minutes ago
Wisconsin has one of the highest surge rates in the country

Latest News

News

Brown County looks to improve alarm response times

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Residential alarm systems would link to 911 instead of using the alarm service as a middleman

News

Brown County budget proposal includes $21,000 for improved response to alarm calls

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach calls for a $21,000 investment in his 2021 budget proposal to improve response times for alarm calls.

News

Record-shattering 4,591 coronavirus cases as state catches up on reporting; record 218 COVID-19 hospitalizations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Deaths almost tied the one-day record.

News

Wisconsin public schools enrollment drop adds to virus woes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the department reported 818,922 students for the 2020-21 school year.

News

Trump pressures Barr to investigate Bidens as election nears

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is calling on Attorney General William Barr to launch an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden and his son Hunter.