Advertisement

Woman found alive at funeral home dies at Detroit hospital

Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.
Southfield, Mich., Fire Chief Johnny Menifee holds a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Southfield, Mich., in response to questions about a woman, Timesha Beauchamp, who was found alive at a funeral home. A Southfield emergency medical crew said there were no signs of life when they were called to Beauchamp's home on Aug. 23, 2020.(AP Photo/Ed White)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A 20-year-old suburban Detroit woman who was declared dead only to be found alive at a funeral home in August has died at Children’s Hospital in Detroit.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger says Timesha Beauchamp died Sunday.

Beauchamp’s family called 911 on Aug. 23 because she appeared to be struggling to breathe.

A doctor who didn’t attend the scene pronounced Beauchamp deceased after one of the first responders reported by telephone that she had been unresponsive for 30 minutes and showed no signs of life.

The state says funeral home staff saw Beauchamp’s chest moving when they went to her Southfield home.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gourmet Wishes at Home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Make-a-Wish Wisconsin puts on a live, online fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 22

National

7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

News

Oshkosh doctor discusses double-lung transplant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Two COVID patients became the first double-lung transplant recipients due to COVID-19. A local doctor was on that team.

News

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to hold virtual Milwaukee rally

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the campaign, the rally will be held Tuesday, which is the same day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.

News

Discussion: Wisconsin attorney general on election security

Updated: 21 minutes ago
What steps Wisconsin is taking to ensure a fair election in two weeks

Latest News

National

6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Six current and former Russian military officers sought to disrupt through computer hacking the French election, the Winter Olympics and U.S. hospitals and businesses, according to a Justice Department indictment unsealed Monday.

News

Ripon College tests all students for COVID-19

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The college has managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus on campus

News

Ripon College hosts COVID-19 testing event for students

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Ripon College hasn’t seen a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus so far this semester. But a day-long testing event is meant to give the college a clear picture of potential asymptomatic cases.

News

Error on Outagamie County ballots could delay count

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A printing error wasn't caught before many absentee ballots were returned

National Politics

Judge puts Wisconsin capacity limit order back into effect

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin last week set new daily records for positive coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

News

West De Pere resumes classes against health department's recommendations

Updated: 45 minutes ago
The school board held an emergency meeting Saturday amid health concerns