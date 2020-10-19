Advertisement

With coronavirus cases remaining high in northeast Wisconsin, a family offers a safe alternative for Halloween

Halloween Hollow in Waupaca is also taking donations for local groups.
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - As COVID-19 numbers remain high in northeast Wisconsin, federal and state health officials are discouraging people from trick or treating in a traditional way.

Yet, locals are creating safer options for families.

Kevin Maas and his family are making sure the pandemic does not take the spook out of Halloween.

“That is one thing we really like about our yard, is that everybody is invited. It doesn’t matter if they are young or old, rich or poor but we do take donations,” Maas said on Sunday.

For the 22nd year, his family has held their Halloween Hollow drive up near Waupaca. Maas encourages vehicles to line up on his street along Maple Grove Rd off of Hwy 54 at around 7 p.m. from now until October 31.

“There was one night where we had all three. They puked, they crapped their pants, and they peed,” Maas said.

In previous years, organizers would actually go into people’s cars and scare them. But, Maas said not this year.

“With the Covid going on, we decided there’s no getting in the vehicles at all so it’s a lot more safer,” Maas said.

While it’s a free event, they do ask people to drop off donations that’ll go to the humane society and local food pantry.

“Every single year we try to do something new,” Maas’s son Bryce said.

This year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Wisconsin Department of Health are discouraging traditional trick or treating or in-door haunted houses.

Both events are labeled as high risk for exposure of the novel coronavirus.

“Quite a few people were worried that we weren’t going to do it this year because of Covid, so we told them nope. We’re going to be here,” Liza Maas said.

With the high active COVID case count in northeast Wisconsin, Maas said his event is a safer option for families who don’t even have to leave their cars.

