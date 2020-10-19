Advertisement

Wisconsin Badgers ‘Home Grown’ Offensive line

Three starters possible for Wisconsin O-Line from Northeast Wisconsin
Wisconsin Badgers Offensive Lineman Jon Dietzen blocks during practice at Camp Randall Stadium.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s game week for the Wisconsin Badgers football team. 14th ranked Wisconsin opens up its season on Friday night at Camp Randall against Illinois.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz will make his first career start following Jack Coan being out indefinitely following foot surgery. Blocking for Mertz could be as many as three offensive lineman from the Northeast Wisconsin area.

Senior Cole Van Lanen (Bay Port HS), a preseason All-American, returns at left tackle. While Jon Dietzen (Seymour HS) retired following the 2018 season due to injuries, he has elected to return and has been granted a sixth season of eligibility. Dietzen was a 3-year starter with significant experience at both guard and tackle.

And the third possible starter is junior Logan Bruss (Kimberly HS). Bruss started 12 games at right tackle last season and is listed on the Wisconsin depth chart alongside junior Tyler Beach.

“As our 1-group, I think we are pretty advanced in our knowledge, recognizing defenses things like that more than I’ve seen in a long time and that helps us be able to advance point kind of do things that we weren’t able to do before so like I said I’m really excited to put that all out on the field,” Cole Van Lanen said.

Wisconsin lost three of its five starters from the Rose Bowl team. The Badgers play Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. on Big Ten Network.

