Advertisement

Wisconsin attorney general talks voter intimidation, security ahead of election

ballot box
ballot box(WBAY Staff)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ahead of the 2020 fall election, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tells Action 2 News the state’s Department of Justice is actively working to prevent voter intimidation at the polls.

When voters head to the polls November 3rd, or even sooner to vote in-person absentee, the DOJ wants it to be a smooth and safe process and one without fear of intimidation or interference.

“In Wisconsin, it is a felony to use force or threaten to use force to prevent somebody from exercising their right to vote. It’s also a crime to cause someone to be in a state of duress to prevent them from voting,” said Kaul.

The attorney general tells us there have been no specific threats or actions prompting him to put out this warning.

Instead, he says it’s a preemptive move to remind people it’s a felony to intimidate or interfere in either the voting process itself or the counting of ballots.

“People have raised concerns about the possibility of voter intimidation in this election, and we want to make sure that, first of all, there’s a lot of work being done to prepare to make sure our elections run smoothly, and that people can have a lot of confidence in the voting process and people can vote safely,” said Kaul.

Wisconsin allows people to observe voting and ballot counting or even talk to people outside a voting location, but the attorney general wants to make clear that specific actions cross the line and become intimidation.

“What they can’t be doing or are not supposed to be doing, being not just an observer, but somebody who is impacting the way the process unfolds, so disrupting the process, interfering with it or if they are scaring voters,” explained Kaul.

With record numbers of absentee voting this year, the AG wants people to understand tallying votes could take longer than in years past and to exercise patience, and not turn to violence.

He says the Wisconsin State Intelligence Center will be active, working with federal, state and local law enforcement to watch for interference or coordinated threats.

“Anybody who does try to engage in any kind of voter intimidation should prepare to be investigated, prosecuted and spend time behind bars,” added Kaul.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Make-a-Wish Wisconsin discusses next week’s virtual fundraiser

Updated: moments ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Gourmet Wishes, a virtual fundraiser, will be held Thursday, October 22

News

Outagamie County officials discuss ballot misprint

Updated: 48 minutes ago

News

West De Pere School District returns to in-person classes

Updated: 50 minutes ago
West De Pere School District returns to in-person classes

News

Wisconsin indoor capacity limits return

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Wisconsin indoor capacity limits return

News

How to reduce pesticide residue on the food you eat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Keep your baking soda, vinegar and lemon extract.

Latest News

News

How to reduce pesticide residue on produce

Updated: 1 hour ago
Washing them under running water isn't enoughem,

News

West De Pere High School student speaks out about in-person learning decision

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Students and staff in the West De Pere School District return to the classroom on Monday for in-person instruction.

News

Gourmet Wishes at Home

Updated: 1 hours ago
Make-a-Wish Wisconsin puts on a live, online fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 22

News

Oshkosh doctor discusses double-lung transplant

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two COVID patients became the first double-lung transplant recipients due to COVID-19. A local doctor was on that team.

News

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to hold virtual Milwaukee rally

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the campaign, the rally will be held Tuesday, which is the same day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.