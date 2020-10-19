Advertisement

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CNN) - New details are emerging about an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

The state attorney general’s office says a man from Wisconsin is the fourteenth suspect to face charges, and hearings are underway for six men with federal charges against them.

Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

“I’m tired of being robbed and enslaved by the state, period. I’m sick of it - and these are the guys who are actually doing it, you know?” Suspect Brandon Caserta said in the video. “So, if, if, you know, if, if we’re doing a recon or something and we come up on some them, dude, you better not give them a chance. You better tell them to go or they’re going to die. That’s what it’s going to be, dude, because they are the f**** enemy -- period.”

The suspects' alleged deeds and words were shown to the federal judge so she could decide if there was enough evidence to go to a grand jury.

In this video, the lead FBI agent acknowledged in testimony that defendant Adam Fox is inside a basement appearing to be “speed re-loading” his weapon to “minimize the time that your (his) weapon is inoperable” in case of a “gun fight.”

Prosecutors said the video was taken inside a vacuum shop in Grand Rapids.

The owner of the vacuum store said Adam Fox lived here for the last couple of weeks. He says he lived down in the basement.

“That’s a basement where he stayed and he was only going to stay there 'til November,” store owner Briant Titus said. “He was buying more like attachments for like an AR15 than he was buying like food, and I’m not stupid. I was in the Marine Corps, so that I told him he had a go.”

Titus said he had no idea what was going on in his business' basement after hours.

The FBI testified that inside another defendant’s basement, they found an arsenal of weapons in a “gun locker,” including an illegal “short barrel rifle.”

Beyond the videos, the FBI says they also infiltrated encrypted chats and text chains, laying out the plot.

In one encrypted chat, the suspects allegedly use code names and discuss killing Whitmer, not just kidnapping her.

The FBI identified the code name Beaker as suspect Daniel Harris who writes: “Laying in bed, craziest idea. Have one person go on to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers just cap her. At this point, f*** it.”

Someone with the code name Tex responds, “Lol. Only if it would be that easy.”

Beaker replies, “I mean…f*** catch her walking into a building and act like a passers-by and fixing dome her then yourself whoever does it. Why create a man hunt. Do it in broad daylight and then end it.”

Tex replies, “Good point. Or recon the house and snipe her.”

The alleged plot was never carried out.

Whitmer continues to ask President Donald Trump to tone down his rhetoric to help prevent further terror plots.

He continues to ignore her. On Saturday, he called her a dictator, and when the crowd chanted “lock her up,” Trump replied, “Lock them all up.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump pushes for reopening, says 'Lock them all up'

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump, during a rally Saturday in Muskegon, Mich., responds to a "Lock her up" chant with a response, "Lock them all up."

National Politics

Early in-person voting begins in key swing state of Florida

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Florida begins in-person early voting in much of the state Monday as the Trump campaign tries to cut into an early advantage Democrats have posted in mail-in votes in the key swing state.

National Politics

New video allegedly shows suspects in Mich. gov. kidnapping plot training

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Video shown in court shows suspects training in connection with the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

National

8-year-old boy shot and killed in Arkansas domestic dispute

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Luther
A man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

8-year-old killed in Arkansas domestic disput

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The Helena-West Helena Police Chief says a man is in custody for shooting and killing an 8-year-old boy as he allegedly shot at his girlfriend after a fight.

National

Fauci: 'Absolutely not' surprised Trump got COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Supreme Court nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett is believed to have been a superspreader event. At least a dozen people who attended have tested positive for the virus.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool start to the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
That means highs should range from the upper 30s into the mid 40s.

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.