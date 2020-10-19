Advertisement

Ripon College hosts COVID-19 testing event for students

By Dakota Sherek
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIPON, Wis. (WBAY) - Ripon College hasn’t seen a spike of COVID-19 cases on campus so far this semester. But a day-long testing event is meant to give the college a clear picture of potential asymptomatic cases.

“So we’re testing our entire student body, all the students who live here on campus,” said Ripon College President Zach Messitte.

Messitte says until recently, they didn’t have enough tests for all students, so only those who appeared symptomatic for COVID-19 got one.

But now the college has enough supply to test potentially asymptomatic students.

“It also makes sense right now given the increase in positive cases in Fond du Lac County and in Wisconsin,” said Messitte.

“That question of whether there’s asymptomatic spreaders out there, that’s the piece we haven’t been able to dig into,” said Andrea Young, Vice President of Finance and Director of Strategic Initiatives at Ripon College.

So far the college has only had about a dozen confirmed cases since the semester began. Young believes their smaller campus size brings some advantages.

“We have such a strong community here that the students have really bought into this notion of keep each other healthy, that we’re doing this for everyone,” said Young.

Plus, she says they can respond quickly when they do get a positive test.

“When a student comes into the health services with symptoms we contact trace them immediately, so that if they get a positive test 48 hours later we already know who needs to be quarantined because they were close contact,” said Young.

Moving forward the college will randomly select 10 percent of its residential students each week to get another round of testing.

“So that we get some sort of statistical baseline to see whether our numbers are more or less holding,” said Messitte.

Faculty hope the information they gain will allow them to make the best health decisions.

“That’s what’s paramount here. keeping our students as safe as they possibly can be,” said Messitte.

“We really are looking at this as the right time, especially given the cases we’re seeing in the county, the cases we’re seeing even here in Ripon, the Town of Ripon,” said Young. “We want to make sure we have the best information possible so we can make the best decisions as a leadership team.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Gourmet Wishes at Home

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Make-a-Wish Wisconsin puts on a live, online fundraiser Thursday, Oct. 22

News

Oshkosh doctor discusses double-lung transplant

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Two COVID patients became the first double-lung transplant recipients due to COVID-19. A local doctor was on that team.

News

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to hold virtual Milwaukee rally

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WBAY news staff
According to the campaign, the rally will be held Tuesday, which is the same day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.

News

Discussion: Wisconsin attorney general on election security

Updated: 21 minutes ago
What steps Wisconsin is taking to ensure a fair election in two weeks

News

Ripon College tests all students for COVID-19

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The college has managed to contain the spread of the coronavirus on campus

Latest News

News

Error on Outagamie County ballots could delay count

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A printing error wasn't caught before many absentee ballots were returned

News

West De Pere resumes classes against health department's recommendations

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The school board held an emergency meeting Saturday amid health concerns

News

Judge reinstates governor's occupancy limits

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tavern leagues said the health order was unlawful and threatens to ruin their businesses

Coronavirus

Former Gov. Thompson joins hospitals in public plea: “Mask up”

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Jeff Alexander
The former governor and U.S. health secretary challenges the people of Wisconsin to do better in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

News

Hypervibe to file for bankruptcy, process expected to allow refunds for Country USA, Rock USA ticketholders

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The company posted to the Facebook pages of both music festivals Monday afternoon, saying the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing is expected to happen within several weeks, and the process will move on from there.