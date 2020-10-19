RAIN TUESDAY... SNOW NORTHWEST!

For most of us, Monday morning was the coldest morning of the season so far - And a full three weeks ahead of last year!

Get ready for another frosty night with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There is also just a small chance of some sprinkles or flurries early on. Meanwhile a more significant weather system rapidly arrives from the west impacting our weather Tuesday. Although the day starts out dry, rain arrives in the afternoon. For areas to the FAR NORTHWEST, expect some mix or all snow, with the potential for 1-4″ of snow in spots there! A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS POSTED FROM 4PM TUESDAY UNTIL 1AM WEDNESDAY FOR FOREST, FLORENCE AND LANGLADE COUNTIES. Tuesday will be chilly with highs in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Fortunately there will not be too much wind.

We catch a dry day Wednesday, but the wind does increase and it turns slightly milder. Southern areas may be close to 50 for a high temperatures. Then as a push of much warmer arrives early Thursday, showers and even a few non-severe storms will be possible. Temperatures warm well into the 50s. Some showers and a few storms will linger into early Friday, followed by plenty of wind and dropping afternoon temperatures.

Chilly 40s return for the weekend. Saturday looks dry, but some rain returns Sunday...That may include some mix or snow for some areas as well.

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: EAST 5-15 MPH

WEDNESDAY: WEST 10-25 MPH

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Some clearing late. Cold, but calm. LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon rain... wet snow NORTHWEST. (see above narrative) HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still cool. More rain arrives at NIGHT. HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. Some clearing late. HIGH: 59 LOW: 46

FRIDAY: Another round of morning showers and storms. Windy, with falling PM temps. Late snow/mix NORTH? HIGH: 56 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. Blustery at times. HIGH: 44 LOW 30

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with rain arriving late. A wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

MONDAY: Still some rain...Wintry mix northwest? HIGH: 46

