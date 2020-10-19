Outagamie County Jail inmate dies after experiencing medical issue

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office says a 61-year-old inmate died after falling ill at the jail.

On Oct. 16, the inmate experienced a medical emergency. He was taken to a hospital. He died there on Sunday, Oct. 18.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19. They did not release information on what caused his death.

The Sheriff’s Office says the man was serving a sentence for Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property and Theft.

The inmate was being housed in a general population unit at the jail.

A correctional officer had checked on him at about 10:17 p.m. At about 10:30 p.m., an officer noted that the man was in medical distress.

Staff started CPR and life-saving measures. Paramedics were called to assist and transported the man to the hospital.

The inmate’s name was not released.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.