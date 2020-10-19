Advertisement

Outagamie County asks for more time to count absentee ballots due to misprint

A small tear in the ballot will cause it to be rejected.
A small tear in the ballot will cause it to be rejected.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A “technical ballot misprint” will likely delay the counting of some absentee ballots in Outagamie County, the clerk announced Monday.

Clerk Lori O’Bright says the misprint is “a scratch no wider than a fingernail on a timing mark at the edge of the ballot.”

O’Bright says the error will not impact contests, candidates or referendums. However, this misprint will cause a machine error and the ballot to be rejected.

The county has chosen to duplicate those ballots that are rejected due to the misprint. They say voters will not have to take additional actions.

Outagamie County Deputy Corporation Counsel Kyle Sargent says the county has reached out to the Wisconsin Elections Commission and asked for more time to count absentee ballots.

O’Bright says testing protocols caught the misprint in time to replace them for early in-person voting starting Oct. 20. However, some of those misprint ballots were sent out to voters who participated in mail-in absentee voting.

In total, 26,400 ballots had the misprint. The county pulled as many as possible, but some were mailed out. They’re still working to determine how many of those ballots went out to voters.

“A small tear in the print blanket resulted in inadequate compression of that area on the ballot, preventing a clean printing image of the timing mark,” said Rod Stoffel, President of local printer JP Graphics.

O’Bright promised that all votes would be counted and “expressed confidence in the integrity of the election.”

“This is a perfect example of why we have testing procedures in place,” says O’Bright. “We identified the problem, quickly corrected it and will be working closely with the Wisconsin Election Commission through Election Day to ensure all of the impacted ballots will be counted.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ivanka Trump to return to Wisconsin Tuesday, event to be held in Milwaukee

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has announced his daughter and advisor, Ivanka, will be returning to Wisconsin this week.

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates for Wisconsin’s 88th Assembly District

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the candidates running for Wisconsin's 88th Assembly District.

News

President Trump visits Janesville Saturday for campaign rally

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
People planning on attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the Janesville airport will have to park over two miles away and take a shuttle bus to the event.

Candidates

Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT
|
By Dana Munro
We break down the platforms of the candidates running for Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District.

Latest News

Politics

Brown County voters asked about authority of health officer on Nov. ballot

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Now, a referendum question in Brown County is asking the community if the law should be changed to allow for more oversight when it comes to closing businesses.

National Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Politics

Business owner, think tank policy advisor sues Gov. Evers over health orders

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Jeré Fabick, president of Fabick Cat and policy advisor for the conservative Heartland Institute, also sued the governor over safer-at-home orders at the start of the pandemic.

Politics

Conversation on Supreme Court hearings with St. Norbert’s Charley Jacobs

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s likely President Donald Trump’s nominee will be confirmed prior to the Nov. 3 election.

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

Politics

Analysis: Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs on what we learned about Judge Barrett and the “fool’s errand” of gavel-to-gavel coverage.