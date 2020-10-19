Advertisement

On The Clock: Discussion the Packers ‘Wake-Up Call’ Loss

Watch Cover 2′s Packers panel debate Green Bay’s disastrous 38-10 loss
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM CDT
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL’s highest scoring offense was virtually unstoppable through the first four weeks of the season and the opening quarter of a 38-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last three quarters showed it’s a lot tougher to move the ball and score at will than it seemed during the team’s best start since 2015. Brady outplayed Rodgers, but the real story was the job the Bucs defense did on the Packers after Green Bay built a 10-0 lead.

Topic in this week’s show include:

  • Packers Loss: Flush It or Focus On It
  • Aaron Rodgers Vs. Tom Brady III
  • Bucs Defensive Speed
  • What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game
  • Packers Rankings in NFC

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

