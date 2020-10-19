On The Clock: Discussion the Packers ‘Wake-Up Call’ Loss

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NFL’s highest scoring offense was virtually unstoppable through the first four weeks of the season and the opening quarter of a 38-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The last three quarters showed it’s a lot tougher to move the ball and score at will than it seemed during the team’s best start since 2015. Brady outplayed Rodgers, but the real story was the job the Bucs defense did on the Packers after Green Bay built a 10-0 lead.

Topic in this week’s show include:

Packers Loss: Flush It or Focus On It

Aaron Rodgers Vs. Tom Brady III

Bucs Defensive Speed

What I Heard / Best Reaction Following the Game

Packers Rankings in NFC

The ‘On the Clock’ panel features ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, ESPN Wisconsin’s Jason Wilde and WTAQ Radio’s Mark Daniels. The panel is hosted by WBAY Sports Director Chris Roth. Sunday Sports Night Cover 2 airs every Sunday night at 10:35 P.M. on WBAY-TV.

