Make-a-Wish Wisconsin discusses next week’s virtual fundraiser
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Next week, Make-a-Wish Wisconsin will need your help to make life changing wishes come true for local kids battling critical illnesses.
Gourmet Wishes, a virtual fundraiser, will be held Thursday, October 22
Gourmet Wishes at Home is presented by Sartori Cheese, WBAY-TV, and many caring, local sponsors.
Watch the video for more information about the event.
