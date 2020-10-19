Make-a-Wish Wisconsin discusses next week’s virtual fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Next week, Make-a-Wish Wisconsin will need your help to make life changing wishes come true for local kids battling critical illnesses.

Gourmet Wishes, a virtual fundraiser, will be held Thursday, October 22

Gourmet Wishes at Home is presented by Sartori Cheese, WBAY-TV, and many caring, local sponsors.

