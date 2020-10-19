Advertisement

Libertarian presidential candidate to visit Wisconsin this week

Dr. Jo Jorgenson held a campaign at Memorial Park
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The campaign for presidential candidate Jo Jorgenson says she will be making a campaign stop in Wisconsin later this week.

According to a release, officials say Dr. Jorgenson will be stopping in Wauwatosa on Friday, October 23, and will be taking questions from attendees.

The event will be held at the Rotary Stage at Hart Park.

Doors open for the event at 5 p.m., and the event is from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Everyone who attends the event is asked to wear a face mask and practice social distancing from others who aren’t in your group.

Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available.

Click here to register for the event.

