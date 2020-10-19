Hearing underway in Tavern League lawsuit challenging public gathering order

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A hearing is underway in the Wisconsin Tavern League’s lawsuit against the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The suit challenges the state health agency’s emergency order limiting public gatherings amid a COVID-19 outbreak.

The hearing is being live streamed on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOMA3bTIUk7VoX_x9BRrT4A

Last week, a judge issued a temporary injunction halting Emergency Order #3 during the court battle.

The order directed restaurants and bars and other small businesses to operate at 25 percent capacity through Nov. 6.

During Monday’s hearing, the state can present its reasons why the temporary restraining order should be lifted. A Barron County Judge is overseeing Monday’s hearing.

The Tavern League filed suit in Sawyer County saying the order is “invalid and unenforceable.”

“The lawsuit asserts that Emergency Order #3 is invalid and unenforceable because it was not promulgated as an administrative rule as required by the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling just five months ago in Wisconsin Legislature v Palm,” says Tavern League President Chris Mariscano.

Marsicano says the order “targets the hard-working men and women in the hospitality industry.”

“Restaurants, taverns, bars, and supper clubs did not cause this pandemic, but they are systematically facing bankruptcy, closure, and economic ruin. Those of us left cannot survive a reduction of 75% of our customers proposed by Secretary-designee Palm. We do not have the financial wherewithal to survive the blunt force of another business shutdown which have not proven effective and will result in catastrophic losses in the hospitality industry in Wisconsin,” says Marsicano.

Gov. Tony Evers called the temporary injunction a “dangerous decision.”

“We are at a critical point in the battle against this virus and just because some folks out there want to see full bars and full hospitals doesn’t mean we have to listen. If we want to get back to enjoying our favorite bars and restaurants and events, then we need to stay home,” Evers said.

Last week, United States Surgeon General Jerome Adams visited Neenah to announce a surge testing site. He painted a grim picture of the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

“I want you all to be aware that Wisconsin is currently one of our red states, meaning your positivity rates are over ten percent and going in the wrong direction," Adams said.

In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled against the state’s original Safer at Home Order, saying Wisconsin Department of Health Service secretary-designee Andrea Palm did not have power to issue such an order. On a 4-3 vote, the conservative majority at the time ruled that the order was “unlawful” and “invalid.” That left local governments to decide on public health orders.

The makeup of the Wisconsin Supreme Court has since changed. Justice Jill J. Karofsky, considered a more liberal-leaning jurist, won an election to replace conservative Daniel Kelly. In May, conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn joined the liberal wing in the dissent.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.