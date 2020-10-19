No injuries in Green Bay garage fire
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a garage fire on Green Bay’s west side.
The fire broke out Monday morning at a home in the 400 block of N Ashland Avenue.
The fire has been contained.
There are no reports of injuries.
The road has reopened to traffic.
