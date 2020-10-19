Advertisement

No injuries in Green Bay garage fire

Crews investigate a garage fire in the 400 block of N Ashland in Green Bay. Oct. 19, 2020.
Crews investigate a garage fire in the 400 block of N Ashland in Green Bay. Oct. 19, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a garage fire on Green Bay’s west side.

The fire broke out Monday morning at a home in the 400 block of N Ashland Avenue.

The fire has been contained.

There are no reports of injuries.

The road has reopened to traffic.

Action 2 News will update this story as we learn more information.

