Advertisement

Doctor from Oshkosh saves COVID-19 patient’s life with double-lung transplant

By Brittany Schmidt
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An Oshkosh native, now a pulmonologist and critical care physician in Chicago, was part of the first double-lung transplant due to COVID-19.

The successful surgery was done in June, but Dr. Elizabeth Malsin took some time out of her busy schedule to tell the Oshkosh Rotary Club about her experience treating COVID-19 patients in the ICU at Northwestern Medical Hospital.

“People with COVIDC-19 were coming in, what we would call ‘fast and hot,’ meaning they were really sick and they were getting sick quickly,” said Dr. Malsin.

One of those patients was 28-year-old Mayra Ramirez.

“On April 27, she came to the ER with really low oxygen,” said Dr. Malsin. “She just kind of looked at me and said, ‘Well, am I gonna be okay?’ and I said, ‘I don’t know, I hope so’.”

Within hours of being admitted to the hospital, Dr. Malsin said Ramirez was put on a ventilator and then ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.)

“That is the most advanced form of life support that we have to support someone’s lungs,” said Dr. Malsin.

Ramirez was on those machines for a month, while COVID-19 caused irreparable damage to her lungs.

“This is not a lung that can recover no matter how much time you give someone,” said Dr. Malsin.

To save Ramirez’s life, Dr. Malsin said the medical team had to consider a double-lung transplant. Dr. Malsin said it was a difficult decision because doctors didn’t have much time with Ramirez before she got really sick. Plus, families were not allowed to be in the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“How do you evaluate if they’d want a transplant?” said Dr. Malsin. “It’s hard to evaluate for the families when they’re not even able to come in... but her family said ‘yes’, we think she would want this.”

The double-lung transplant was a success. On July 2, Ramirez left the hospital and went to rehab.

“It’s unpredictable. She is a 28-year-old woman. If she would not have been here, it would have been tragic. She likely would have died,” said Dr. Malsin.

Dr. Malsin said COVID-19 has shaped her career, but she will continue to do what she was trained to do and save lives.

“My life will never be the same. Everyone responds differently with varying degrees of fear....so why not me, why not put me in the game?” said Dr. Malsin.

Dr. Malsin graduated from Oshkosh North High School in 2003, went to University of Minnesota and onto medical school in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Attorney General talks about election security and safety

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wisconsin Attorney General talks about election security and safety

News

Former Wisconsin governor pleads for mask compliance

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former Wisconsin governor pleads for mask compliance

News

Oshkosh native speaks about COVID-19 front-line experience

Updated: 1 hour ago
Oshkosh native speaks about COVID-19 front-line experience

News

Make-a-Wish Wisconsin discusses next week’s virtual fundraiser

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Gourmet Wishes, a virtual fundraiser, will be held Thursday, October 22

Latest News

News

Outagamie County officials discuss ballot misprint

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

West De Pere School District returns to in-person classes

Updated: 2 hours ago
West De Pere School District returns to in-person classes

News

Wisconsin indoor capacity limits return

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wisconsin indoor capacity limits return

News

How to reduce pesticide residue on the food you eat

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brad Spakowitz
Keep your baking soda, vinegar and lemon extract.

News

How to reduce pesticide residue on produce

Updated: 2 hours ago
Washing them under running water isn't enoughem,

News

West De Pere High School student speaks out about in-person learning decision

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mackenzie Amundsen
Students and staff in the West De Pere School District return to the classroom on Monday for in-person instruction.