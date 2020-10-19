Advertisement

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris to hold virtual Milwaukee rally

Kamala Harris officially accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) -The Biden campaign has announced Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will be holding a virtual rally in Milwaukee this week.

According to the campaign, the rally will be held Tuesday, which is the same day of in-person early voting in Wisconsin.

The rally will also include Wisconsin U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, and Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, campaign officials say.

The event is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Anyone who wishes to virtually attend the event can do so by clicking here to RSVP.

The event is being held the same day as Ivanka Trump’s return to Wisconsin.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Ivanka will be campaigning in Milwaukee for President Trump Tuesday morning.

Ivanka serves as the President’s advisor.

