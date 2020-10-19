Advertisement

CP kicks off virtual auction fundraiser

By Kristyn Allen
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is kicking off its annual auction at a time when every dollar matters for the organization that helps people with all abilities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction will be held virtually.

Bidding starts Oct. 19 and goes until Oct. 23.

“It’s called Rooted. The idea is that with everything going on this year has really given us a chance to go back to our roots in a lot of different ways, to slow down a little bit, so the CP Auction this year is Rooted. It’s rooted at your home, so we’re bring it from that in- person event that people have come to know and love and we’re bringing it to you,” says Callie Sherman, Director of Philanthropy.

CLICK HERE to take part in the auction.

CP is offering a “house party box” to help give the virtual auction an in-person fundraiser feel. The box includes Kringle for Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, wine and cheese.

In 2019, the fundraiser brought in $80,000.

In March, CP set a record with donations during the Telethon that airs on WBAY. Just one week later, CP was forced to close when the pandemic spread across the country.

During the safer at home time, CP organized tele-health visits and at-home visits with clients.

CP has since reopened with safety protocols.

Learn more about CP: https://www.wearecp.org/

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Teenager donating tie-blankets to Children’s-Wisconsin Fox Valley Hospital in Neenah

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
Fourteen-year-old Parker Wilson has been busy making blankets because she recently discovered a need at Neenah’s Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

News

Hundreds of families participate in Oshkosh’s Truck-or-Treat event

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT
|
By Dakota Sherek
In Oshkosh two of its big kid-friendly events had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the city came up with an alternative.

Community

Local museum receiving a lifeline from the community during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM CDT
|
By Jeff Alexander
During the pandemic, many arts organizations, like local museums, have really suffered from a loss of revenue, but one museum in Two Rivers is receiving a lifeline from the community.

Community

Bellevue man creates spooky Halloween light show

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The lights are synchronized to music. Just tune your radio to 88.7.

Latest News

Community

Oshkosh hosting drive-through Truck or Treat a Menominee Park

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
Truck or Treat is intended to be a safe Halloween experience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Community

Kohler business to become first restaurant to install sanitizing technology for indoor dining

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Aisha Morales
The restaurant discovered Far UVC 222 sanitizing technology, teaming up with Healthe, Inc. to install it.

Community

Gourmet Wishes on Thursday, Oct. 22

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:22 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
Help Make-a-Wish Wisconsin. See chefs prepare their creations, and enter to win prizes just for tuning in!

Community

Wisconsin Science Festival goes virtual

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 5:54 AM CDT
|
By Kristyn Allen
The 10th annual event is Oct. 15-18. It’s for people of all ages.

Community

City passes on purchase of East Town Mall

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
Members of the Green Bay Redevelopment Authority decided against the purchase, saying there are private developers interested and city ownership would hurt the TIF district.

Community

New study provides picture of housing needs in Green Bay

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT
|
By Kati Anderson
To implement the strategies outlined in the study, the city will be working on creating a housing committee.