CP kicks off virtual auction fundraiser

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is kicking off its annual auction at a time when every dollar matters for the organization that helps people with all abilities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the auction will be held virtually.

Bidding starts Oct. 19 and goes until Oct. 23.

“It’s called Rooted. The idea is that with everything going on this year has really given us a chance to go back to our roots in a lot of different ways, to slow down a little bit, so the CP Auction this year is Rooted. It’s rooted at your home, so we’re bring it from that in- person event that people have come to know and love and we’re bringing it to you,” says Callie Sherman, Director of Philanthropy.

CP is offering a “house party box” to help give the virtual auction an in-person fundraiser feel. The box includes Kringle for Uncle Mike’s Bake Shoppe, wine and cheese.

In 2019, the fundraiser brought in $80,000.

In March, CP set a record with donations during the Telethon that airs on WBAY. Just one week later, CP was forced to close when the pandemic spread across the country.

During the safer at home time, CP organized tele-health visits and at-home visits with clients.

CP has since reopened with safety protocols.

