COLD FOR THE MIDDLE OF OCTOBER

Some sunshine will help bring temperatures out of the 20s this morning. However, skies will cloud over as we head into this afternoon. There’s a disturbance aloft that will pass over top of Wisconsin. But this wave of low pressure is also passing over a bubble of high pressure. So despite the gloomy afternoon skies, we should manage to stay dry. Temperatures will only reach the lower 40s, which is about a dozen degrees colder than normal for the middle of October.

Then, we focus on the arrival of our next weathermaker. Widespread rain will push into eastern Wisconsin tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow night. Many areas will pick up at least half an inch of rainfall. However, it will be cold enough in northcentral Wisconsin for wet snow to fall. A slushy inch or two is likely on grassy surfaces to the northwest of Shawano. Any rain or snow will end towards daybreak Wednesday.

Later this week, we’ll have milder weather, with a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall is possible early Thursday morning, and again Friday morning. Some ponding of water will be possible on roadways, especially where fallen leaves are clogging up storm sewer grates. After the rain ends on Friday, temperatures will fall into the 40s during the day, as colder air returns towards next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 1-10 MPH

TUESDAY: NE/E 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Cold for October. Light wind. HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Some clearing late. Cold, but calm. LOW: 26

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon rain... Wet snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 45 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Showers end early. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

THURSDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. Some clearing late. HIGH: 59 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Another round of morning showers and storms. Windy, temperatures fall (40s). HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit blustery. HIGH: 43 LOW 32

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy. Breezy with rain or a wintry mix at NIGHT. HIGH: 45

