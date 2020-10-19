Baggies of suspected heroin fall out of suspect’s pocket

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A 47-year-old woman was arrested after bags of heroin fell out of her pocket while talking with officers, according to Clintonville Police.

On Oct. 18, at about 10:46 p.m., Clintonville police were called to a gas station to check on a woman that “appeared to be intoxicated.” Police say she had a child with her.

While officers were talking with the woman, she reached in her pocket and “multiple baggies with a powder substance fell on the ground,” according to police.

Investigators say they recovered 28 bags of suspected heroin weighing 32 grams.

The woman, a Minocqua resident, was arrested for possession with the intent to deliver heroin. She was taken to the Waupaca County Jail.

The woman’s name was not released.

The child was “turned over to a responsible adult.”

