ACTIVE WEATHER THIS WEEK

Clouds will gradually increase and thicken this afternoon. As a weak disturbance passes overhead, a stray sprinkle may develop. But, most of us should manage to stay dry. It will be another chilly afternoon for October with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Broken clouds can be expected tonight with lows dipping into the 20s once again. We may see some sunshine Tuesday morning, but clouds will thicken by the afternoon as our next weathermaker approaches. Widespread rain will push into eastern Wisconsin during the afternoon and should become steadier at night. Northern Wisconsin should see some wet snow and mix, but it’s all rain around the Fox Valley and Lakeside. Rain totals should be around a half an inch. A slushy 1-3 inches of snow is likely on grassy surfaces across northern Wisconsin... mainly to the northwest of Shawano. Any rain or snow will end by daybreak Wednesday.

We’ll be on a bit of a rollercoaster ride temperature-wise this week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday should stay in the 40s, but it turns milder as another storm system approaches late-week. As a breezy south wind develops Thursday, highs could push into the 60s! But, that warmer weather will come with the potential for several rounds of rain... possibly thunder. Locally heavy rainfall is possible early Thursday morning, and again Friday morning. Water may begin to pond on roadways, especially where fallen leaves are clogging up storm sewer grates. After the rain ends on Friday, temperatures will fall into the 40s during the afternoon. As colder air arrives late Friday, some northern areas may see some light snow or mix. Highs should be back in the 40s this weekend with lows in the lower half of the 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON: NW 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E 5-10 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Cold for October with mostly cloudy skies. A stray sprinkle? HIGH: 42

TONIGHT: A cloudy evening. Some clearing late. Cold, but calm. LOW: 27

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Afternoon rain... wet snow NORTHWEST. HIGH: 46 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slightly milder, but still cool. More rain arrives at NIGHT. HIGH: 48 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms. Turning breezy and milder. Some clearing late. HIGH: 60 LOW: 48

FRIDAY: Another round of morning showers and storms. Windy, with falling PM temps. Late snow/mix NORTH? HIGH: 58 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: Colder with a mix of sun and clouds. Blustery at times. HIGH: 43 LOW 32

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy with rain arriving late. A wintry mix possible NORTH. HIGH: 43 LOW: 33

