7.5 magnitude quake off Alaska prompts tsunami warning

An aftershock measured 5.2
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula on Monday.
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula on Monday.(Source: USGS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A reported 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula on Monday prompted tsunami warnings for a vast swath of communities.

The warning was issued by the National Tsunami Warning Center, following an earthquake off Sand Point, Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake was widely felt in communities along the southern coast, including Sand Point, Chignik, Unalaska and the Kenai Peninsula.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said a magnitude 5.2 aftershock was reported 11 minutes later, centered roughly in the same area.

Public safety officials in King Cove sent out an alert urging residents in the coastal area to move inland to higher ground.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

