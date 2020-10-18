WEEKEND ENDS COOL AND BLUSTERY

As low pressure and a cold front continue to pull away from Wisconsin, a few lingering showers are left. High pressure will be building in as the day wears on which will help clear away the clouds. Today will be cool and blustery with high temperatures in the low to middle 40s and westerly wind gusts up to 20 mph.

Skies will be clear tonight, and temperatures are expected for fall to some of the coldest lows so far this season. Look for upper teens north and middle to upper 20s elsewhere. After the chilly start Monday, temperatures will rise back to similar highs in the upper 30s and 40s. Skies will gradually become cloudy on Monday.

The next weathermaker arrives on Tuesday. Showers will develop late in the morning. Similar to yesterday, eastern Wisconsin will stay warm enough for all rain with perhaps a few wet flakes trying to mix in, but across northcentral and northwest Wisconsin minor accumulations of snow will be possible on grassy surface. In instances where the snowfall is briefly heavy there could be some slick or slushy spots on roads. Precipitation clears away later Tuesday night.

Additional showers are likely on Thursday, perhaps even some afternoon thunder turning to nighttime rain/mix. Stay tuned throughout the week...

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: Cloudy start with decreasing afternoon clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 44

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Less windy. Cold! LOW: 26

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Cold again. Spotty PM rain. (mix NORTH) HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cloudy with steady rain developing. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry. Slightly milder. HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy, but seasonable temps. Rain develops... late wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. An early rain/snow shower? HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool once again. HIGH: 45

