SEVERAL CHANCES FOR RAIN THIS WEEK

Skies will stay clear tonight, and temperatures are expected for fall to some of the coldest lows so far this season. Look for teens NORTH with mid 20s elsewhere... winds should be light. After the chilly start Monday, temperatures will likely be a degree or two cooler during the afternoon compared to today.

That means highs should range from the upper 30s into the mid 40s. Winds won’t be too strong though the day, generally less than 10 mph out of the west. We should see some early day sunshine, but clouds will increase and thicken by the afternoon. A weak weather disturbance may lead to a few sprinkles, but most of us will remain dry.

Our next weathermaker arrives Tuesday afternoon and will bring a more widespread chance for rain back to Northeast Wisconsin. Northern areas may get some snow or wintry mix, but highs will be in the mid 40s around the Fox Valley so everything should stay rain from there southward. Minor snow accumulations will be possible on grassy surfaces NORTH. Any rain/mix ends at night, and we should be dry on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Highs Wednesday afternoon should be near 50. Although the day is likely dry, another round of rain should develop by Wednesday night. Showers should move in from the south... lows will only dip to around 40 so the precipitation will stay all rain. The wind will increase out of the south on Thursday and periods of rain will be ongoing through the day. Highs could get back into the upper 50s and lower 60s... so it should be the mildest day of the upcoming week. After a cold front passes, lingering showers and possibly some wintry mix will persist into Friday. Temperatures will cool back down for next weekend with highs in the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday; lows should be in the lower 30s.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TUESDAY: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cold! Mainly clear with light winds. LOW: 25 (Teens NORTH)

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Cold again. Stray PM sprinkle? HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with PM rain developing... wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 46 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry. Milder. Another round of rain at NIGHT. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy, but mild. Periods of rain. HIGH: 58 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. Lingering light rain/mix. HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool once again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for PM rain/mix... higher chances at NIGHT. HIGH: 43

