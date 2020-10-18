Advertisement

Pope Francis exposed to person diagnosed with COVID-19

The Holy See press office said Saturday a resident of the Vatican hotel where Pope Francis also lives has tested positive for COVID-19.
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
Pope Francis waves during the Angelus noon prayer delivered from his studio window overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Holy See press office said Sunday morning a resident of the Vatican hotel where Pope Francis also lives has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Catholic News Agency reported the person has been temporarily moved out of the Casa Santa Marta residence and placed in isolation, the Oct. 17 statement said. Anyone who came into direct contact with the person is also observing a period of isolation.

The patient is so-far asymptomatic, the Vatican said. It noted that in recent days, three other positive cases among residents or citizens of the city state have recovered.

The Catholic News Agency also added that pandemic health measures issued by the Holy See and the Governorate of Vatican City continue to be followed and “the health of all Domus [Casa Santa Marta] residents is constantly monitored.”

The case within Pope Francis' residence is added to  the active coronavirus cases among Swiss Guards.

