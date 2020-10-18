Advertisement

Packers handed first loss of the season, fall to Buccaneers 38-10

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) team up to sack Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WBAY/AP) - Tom Brady outplayed Aaron Rodgers in a rare meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers erased an early double-digit deficit to rout the previously unbeaten Green Bay Packers 38-10

Brady threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns, including one to former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, in the win.

The two formed a prolific pair from 2010 to 2018 when both were with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro tight end, returned to the NFL after sitting out the 2019 season but got off to a slow start in his new home, catching just 12 passes over his first five games.

He caught five passes for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. It was his first touchdown with Tampa Bay.

It was the 43-year-old Brady’s first signature victory since signing with the Bucs after a historic 20-year run with the New England Patriots, which included nine NFL title game appearances and six championships.

Rodgers was intercepted twice and had one of the picks returned for Tampa Bay’s first touchdown.

The Packers were previously undefeated, and are now 4-1.

They jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter before Tampa Bay reeled off 38 straight points.

Next week, the Packers travel to Houston to take on the Texans. That game is scheduled for noon.

Meanwhile, Brady and the Buccaneers will travel to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

The NFL’s only remaining unbeaten teams are the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

