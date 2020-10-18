LIVE BLOG: Undefeated Packers travel to Tampa, take on Buccaneers Sunday afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WBAY) – This weekend marks the Battle of the Bays, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers haven’t visited the Buccaneers since 2014, and the teams last played in 2017. The Packers won that game in overtime by a score of 26-20.

This will only be the third time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have faced each other as starting quarterbacks. Each of them won one of the previous matchups between the Packers and the New England Patriots.

Everyone's talking about Rodgers vs. Brady, but perhaps they should be talking about this: Packers rank No. 1 in ESPN's Pass Block Win Rate (73%), while the Bucs rank No. 1 in Pass Rush Win Rate (58%). Strength vs. strength. https://t.co/mzjeq32hLk — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 18, 2020

The Packers are currently undefeated at 4-0 and coming off a bye week, while the Buccaneers are 3-2.

Green Bay has scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games and no turnovers for only the second time in franchise history. They also lead the NFL in points per game this season, with 38.0. The Seattle Seahawks are second, with 33.8.

Earlier this week, the Packers activated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve. In addition, receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark will be back this week after injuries have kept them out of multiple games this season.

The #Packers activated WR Equanimeous St. Brown from reserve/injured and can play Sunday against Tampa Bay. It’s been a long road for EQ. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) October 17, 2020

The Packers announced Sunday afternoon that corner back Kevin King, running back Tyler Ervin and quarterback Jordan Love will be inactive for the game. The Buccaneers have yet to announce who won’t be active on their roster.

#Packers CB Kevin King is out vs. the Bucs. #GBvsTB inactives list 📝 https://t.co/TwCT7McFVZ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 18, 2020

#Packers short on roster (50 going in), short a starting corner as Kevin King among only 3 inactives, along with Jordan Love and Tyler Ervin. — Mark Daniels (@markdanielsWNFL) October 18, 2020

The Packers won't have one of their two starting corners today against Tom Brady. Kevin King (quad) is INACTIVE despite going through a pre-game workout in Tampa. The Packers needed only three inactives because they're at 51 on the roster: King, RB/KR... https://t.co/MY6w0xrhFP — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 18, 2020

The Packers will go without starting corner Kevin King this afternoon, as well as Tyler Ervin and Jordan Love, who are on the inactive list — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) October 18, 2020

About 16,000 fans are expected to be in the stands Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

Joe Buck will do play-by-play, while Troy Aikman will analyze the game, which airs on FOX. Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines. DIRECTV subscribers will be able to watch the game on Channel 715.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

