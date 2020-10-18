Advertisement

LIVE BLOG: Undefeated Packers travel to Tampa, take on Buccaneers Sunday afternoon

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WBAY) – This weekend marks the Battle of the Bays, as the Green Bay Packers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Packers haven’t visited the Buccaneers since 2014, and the teams last played in 2017. The Packers won that game in overtime by a score of 26-20.

This will only be the third time Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady have faced each other as starting quarterbacks. Each of them won one of the previous matchups between the Packers and the New England Patriots.

The Packers are currently undefeated at 4-0 and coming off a bye week, while the Buccaneers are 3-2.

Green Bay has scored 30 or more points in four consecutive games and no turnovers for only the second time in franchise history. They also lead the NFL in points per game this season, with 38.0. The Seattle Seahawks are second, with 33.8.

Earlier this week, the Packers activated wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from injured reserve. In addition, receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kenny Clark will be back this week after injuries have kept them out of multiple games this season.

The Packers announced Sunday afternoon that corner back Kevin King, running back Tyler Ervin and quarterback Jordan Love will be inactive for the game. The Buccaneers have yet to announce who won’t be active on their roster.

About 16,000 fans are expected to be in the stands Sunday afternoon in Tampa.

RELATED: Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Buccaneers

Joe Buck will do play-by-play, while Troy Aikman will analyze the game, which airs on FOX. Erin Andrews will report from the sidelines. DIRECTV subscribers will be able to watch the game on Channel 715.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.

Members of the Action 2 News Sports team will be tweeting throughout the game – check back for updates and highlights.

