Lambeau Field hosts 18th annual Spooktacular event

By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic has caused multiple events to alter how they’re held this year, and the annual Spooktaculer event was no different.

There were some extra safety measures in place Saturday as kids were able to enjoy socially distant trick or treating.

The Packers' Spooktacular event is usually held in the Atrium where kids can participate in a variety of hands-on experiences, such as getting their faces painted, or decorating Halloween cookies.

However, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases caused things to be switched up, and a drive-thru event was held instead.

Crafts and candy were handed out to kids to take on the go.

Unlike last year, this year, the event wasn’t open to the public, and attendees were asked to register ahead of time.

