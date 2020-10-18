Ivanka Trump to return to Wisconsin Tuesday, event to be held in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has announced his daughter and advisor, Ivanka, will be returning to Wisconsin this week.

According to the campaign, Ivanka will be in Milwaukee on Tuesday, October 20 to participate in a conversation with area supporters.

Ivanka is expected to discuss the Make America Great Again agenda at the event.

Campaign officials didn’t immediately specify where the event will be held, but stated it is scheduled for 11 a.m.

As Action 2 News previously reported, Ivanka traveled to Wisconsin last week, and spoke to supporters at Brindlewood Barn in Hilbert on Tuesday, October 11.

The announcement of her second trip to Wisconsin comes one day after President Trump spoke at a campaign rally in Janesville.

Ivanka issued the following statement regarding her second trip to Wisconsin:

“Wisconsin’s simple motto of ‘Forward’ fits perfectly with the President’s proven track record to keep moving the country ahead. I’m excited to once again be back in the great state of Wisconsin to discuss how President Trump will keep bringing the country forward by advancing school choice, increasing access to childcare and delivering fair trade deals for hard working Americans!”

