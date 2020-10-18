Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts’: Packers at Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As the Green Bay Packers (4-0) get set for their trip to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-2), it’s time to get ready for kickoff with Dave Schroeder’s ‘Fast 5 Pack Facts.’

#1 Brady vs. Rodgers: It’s just the 3rd meeting all-time between future hall of fame quarterbacks Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. The QBs have split the previous 2 meetings with the home team winning each contest. Rodgers hates this storyline, liking to point out that he plays against the Tampa Bay defense, not Brady. The 43-year-old Brady has thrown 12 TD passes so far this season, but has also thrown 4 interceptions and is on pace for his most picks in a season in more than a decade. The 36-year-old Rodgers has 13 TD and 0 INT and is seeking a 3rd NFL MVP award (which would tie Rodgers with Brady).

#2 Tampa 2: The Bucs own the #2 overall defense in the NFL and are #1 against the run, giving up less than 60 yards per game on the ground. The Packers' Aaron Jones has rushed for at least 65 yards in each game this season. Something’s got to give. Green Bay’s offense has hummed along to a league-leading 38 points per game in large part thanks to playing on schedule and avoiding 3rd-and-long situation. Establishing the ground game will be pivotal for Green Bay in trying to put up points on the Tampa defense.

#3 Pro Bowlers back: Packers star WR Davante Adams and DL Kenny Clark will be back this week from injuries that kept them out of most of the action so far this season. Clark hasn’t played since suffering a groin injury in the 1st half of the 1st game this season while Adams hasn’t played since going down with a hamstring strain in the 2nd half of the 2nd game this year.

Furthermore, CB Kevin King practiced for the first time all week on Friday and is questionable to play while injured reserve players WR Equanimeous St. Brown and ILB Kamal Martin practices this week and are eligible to return to the active roster and play. RB/returner Tyler Ervin is the only Packer ruled out due to injury. The Buccaneers are pretty healthy too. They lost DL Vita Vea to a broken leg in their last game, but WR Chris Godwin will return and WR Mike Evans will once again play through an ankle injury for Tampa Bay.

#4 Fans in the stands: Tampa Bay should have about 16,000 fans in the stands as the game will mark the first time the general public has been able to see the Packers in action this season. It remains to be seen if those limited fans will be able to limit Aaron Rodgers' use of the hard count. Rodgers has taken full advantage of playing in quiet atmospheres at Minnesota and New Orleans this year, drawing several offside penalties, some resulting in big gains on free plays.

#5 Tonyan Time: Tight end Robert Tonyan had his coming out party in the Packers' win before the bye, catching 3 touchdown passes in a single game. It was just the 3rd time in franchise history a tight end had recorded such a hat trick. Tonyan now has 5 scores on the season, as many as Jimmy Graham had in 2 full seasons in Green Bay.

Prediction: Packers 35, Buccaneers 28

