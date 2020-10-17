Oshkosh police investigate shooting of 2 in car

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people were shot on the 2200-block of Badger Ave. in Oshkosh Friday night.

Police say a 911 caller reported someone with a weapon in the parking lot of a business at 5:40 P.M. Officers found two people with gunshot wounds in a car.

The police department is not releasing information about their conditions or the investigation except to say this appears to be an isolated incident and they are not looking for a suspect.

