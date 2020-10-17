MORNING PRECIPITAION...TURNING VERY WINDY

As low pressure and a cold front push across Wisconsin, showers will continue this morning and early this afternoon. Most of the precipitation will be rain, but snow is possible in central and northern Wisconsin. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.25″. Northern and central Wisconsin snowfall may be around an inch on grassy surfaces. Temperatures will be rising to the upper 40s and low 50s today. As precipitation is coming to an end this afternoon, winds will increase significantly. Southernly wind gusts today will be as high as 45 mph. the National Weather Service has issued a WIND ADVISORY for the lakeshore and Fond du Lac counties. In addition the gusty wind will cause large waves leading to beach erosion and minor flooding, so the National Weather Service also issued a LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY.

Colder air returns for Sunday, Skies will begin mostly cloudy but become mostly sunny through the afternoon. Most will be dry but there is a small shower chance on Sunday. Winds will be blustery but not as gusty as Saturday.

NOTE: The National Weather Service has deemed the growing season over. Therefore FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS will no longer be issued until the growing season returns next spring.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SOUTH 20-45 MPH

SUNDAY: W 10-20 MPH

SATURDAY: QUITE WINDY. Morning rain. Slushy snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley... An inch or so possible in northcentral Wisconsin. HIGH: 53

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Lingering showers. Cold and brisk. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: A gradual clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 27

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A brisk wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops, with a chance of a late wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Probably dry. Breezy. HIGH: 49

