Hundreds of families participate in Oshkosh’s Trunk-or-Treat event

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Spooky season seems strange this year with many not planning to celebrate Halloween in the typical trick-or-treat fashion.

In Oshkosh two of its big kid-friendly events had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the city came up with an alternative.

“Families will be cozied in with their heat on and kids will still be getting candy,” aid Jenn McCollian, Oshkosh’s Parks Revenue Manager.

McCollian says their Truck-or-Treat event sold out, meaning 500 cars passed through Menominee Park to trick-or-treat drive-through style on a cold and windy Saturday.

“All families have to stay in their vehicles, they may not come out of the vehicle,” said McCollian. “They’ll drive through and trick-or-treat and the different booths and organizations will come to them with their masks and gloves on and they will pass out candy that way.”

A whole variety of businesses and organizations came out with decorated cars, booths, and costumes to hand out candy.

“This year brings a whole new world of public outreach of any sort and being in the community I just want to help support as much as I can,” said Kaci Kizewski, who represented Chiropractic Health.

It was a welcome option for families this year.

“Now that they cancelled trick-or-treating there’s not going to be much for the kids and they always look forward to that, so it’s really nice they can still dress up and do something like this where you can stay in the car.,” said Amy Jackson, whose family participated in the event.

Aside from spooky decorations, there was also a stilt walker and juggler, providing some entertainment as kids waited in the lengthy line.

Though not entirely traditional, Truck or Treat seemed to do the trick.

“It’ll be a fun day ‚” said McCollian. “Keeping them safe and being able to do something.”

McCollian says they’re also holding a costume competition online. Groups and individuals can post photos of their costumes onto the Menominee Park and Zoo Facebook page by Oct. 26 to enter. For more information visit the Facebook page.

The Oshkosh Parks Department is making Halloween special! Check out the two virtual contests we're holding! Let's keep it safe but have a goulishly good time during Halloween 2020! Posted by Menominee Park and Zoo on Monday, October 12, 2020

