Advertisement

Hundreds of families participate in Oshkosh’s Trunk-or-Treat event

Trunk or Treat at Menominee Park
Trunk or Treat at Menominee Park(WBAY)
By Dakota Sherek
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Spooky season seems strange this year with many not planning to celebrate Halloween in the typical trick-or-treat fashion.

In Oshkosh two of its big kid-friendly events had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the city came up with an alternative.

“Families will be cozied in with their heat on and kids will still be getting candy,” aid Jenn McCollian, Oshkosh’s Parks Revenue Manager.

McCollian says their Truck-or-Treat event sold out, meaning 500 cars passed through Menominee Park to trick-or-treat drive-through style on a cold and windy Saturday.

“All families have to stay in their vehicles, they may not come out of the vehicle,” said McCollian. “They’ll drive through and trick-or-treat and the different booths and organizations will come to them with their masks and gloves on and they will pass out candy that way.”

A whole variety of businesses and organizations came out with decorated cars, booths, and costumes to hand out candy.

“This year brings a whole new world of public outreach of any sort and being in the community I just want to help support as much as I can,” said Kaci Kizewski, who represented Chiropractic Health.

It was a welcome option for families this year.

“Now that they cancelled trick-or-treating there’s not going to be much for the kids and they always look forward to that, so it’s really nice they can still dress up and do something like this where you can stay in the car.,” said Amy Jackson, whose family participated in the event.

Aside from spooky decorations, there was also a stilt walker and juggler, providing some entertainment as kids waited in the lengthy line.

Though not entirely traditional, Truck or Treat seemed to do the trick.

“It’ll be a fun day ‚” said McCollian. “Keeping them safe and being able to do something.”

McCollian says they’re also holding a costume competition online. Groups and individuals can post photos of their costumes onto the Menominee Park and Zoo Facebook page by Oct. 26 to enter. For more information visit the Facebook page.

The Oshkosh Parks Department is making Halloween special! Check out the two virtual contests we're holding! Let's keep it safe but have a goulishly good time during Halloween 2020!

Posted by Menominee Park and Zoo on Monday, October 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Food drive held in Fox Valley and Green Bay to collect donations for the needy

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Joshua Peguero
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the Greater Fox Cities Chapter of Credit Unions for a weekend food drive

News

Dozens of IAM members at AstenJohnson on strike

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says dozens of union members are on strike in Appleton regarding contract negotiations.

News

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September, below the national rate but 2 points higher than a year ago as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

President Trump visits Janesville Saturday for campaign rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
People planning on attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the Janesville airport will have to park over two miles away and take a shuttle bus to the event.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 reporting system being upgraded by DHS this weekend, temporary outage in state numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The outage began at 5 p.m. Friday, and the updates are scheduled to go live on Monday, October 19, with data presentations on the DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages being resumed by Tuesday, October 20.

News

West De Pere School District schedules special board meeting for Saturday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The district announced the meeting on Facebook Saturday morning after a message was sent to families and staff members late Friday afternoon regarding an advisory that would be sent by the city’s health department about in-person classes.

News

The power of health officers in question

Updated: 20 hours ago
Brown County is asking the community if there should be more oversight before businesses can be closed

News

COVID-19 surge testing site in Neenah

Updated: 20 hours ago
With 30,000 test kits available, it wants to find more asymptomatic carriers

News

2 shot in Oshkosh

Updated: 20 hours ago
Police received a 911 call about a person with a weapon in a parking lot

National Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.