Advertisement

Food drive held in Fox Valley and Green Bay to collect donations for the needy

The pandemic has led to an increase in people visiting food pantries
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin held a food drive Saturday in both the Fox Valley and Green Bay.
Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin held a food drive Saturday in both the Fox Valley and Green Bay.(WBAY)
By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers braved Saturday’s nasty weather to do their part in replenishing the shelves of local food pantries.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the Greater Fox Cities Chapter of Credit Unions for a weekend food drive. It began in the morning in the Fox Valley and ended in Green Bay near the Resch Center.

This event was part of Feeding America’s Stock the Shelves campaign to collect 500,000 meals by the end of October.

Liz Wollenberg is the director of development for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, which covers 35 counties. She said the pandemic has stretched their resources thin.

“What we’ve seen is people who have never been in the hunger relief system are now trying to navigate that,” Wollenberg said. “They are making decisions between paying their electric bill and buying groceries, and so we really need the support from our community members at this time to help.”

The 500,000 meals the organization is hoping to raise will only last them until the end of the year.

It takes $1 for Feeding America to purchase three meals, according to Wollenberg.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Hundreds of families participate in Oshkosh’s Trunk-or-Treat event

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Sherek
In Oshkosh two of its big kid-friendly events had to be cancelled because of COVID-19, but the city came up with an alternative.

News

Dozens of IAM members at AstenJohnson on strike

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says dozens of union members are on strike in Appleton regarding contract negotiations.

News

Wisconsin unemployment drops to 5.4% in September

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 6.3% in August to 5.4% in September, below the national rate but 2 points higher than a year ago as the state deals with a surge in coronavirus cases.

News

President Trump visits Janesville Saturday for campaign rally

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
People planning on attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the Janesville airport will have to park over two miles away and take a shuttle bus to the event.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 reporting system being upgraded by DHS this weekend, temporary outage in state numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The outage began at 5 p.m. Friday, and the updates are scheduled to go live on Monday, October 19, with data presentations on the DHS COVID-19 Data Webpages being resumed by Tuesday, October 20.

News

West De Pere School District schedules special board meeting for Saturday night

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The district announced the meeting on Facebook Saturday morning after a message was sent to families and staff members late Friday afternoon regarding an advisory that would be sent by the city’s health department about in-person classes.

News

The power of health officers in question

Updated: 20 hours ago
Brown County is asking the community if there should be more oversight before businesses can be closed

News

COVID-19 surge testing site in Neenah

Updated: 20 hours ago
With 30,000 test kits available, it wants to find more asymptomatic carriers

News

2 shot in Oshkosh

Updated: 20 hours ago
Police received a 911 call about a person with a weapon in a parking lot

National Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.