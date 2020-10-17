Food drive held in Fox Valley and Green Bay to collect donations for the needy

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Volunteers braved Saturday’s nasty weather to do their part in replenishing the shelves of local food pantries.

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin partnered with the Greater Fox Cities Chapter of Credit Unions for a weekend food drive. It began in the morning in the Fox Valley and ended in Green Bay near the Resch Center.

This event was part of Feeding America’s Stock the Shelves campaign to collect 500,000 meals by the end of October.

Liz Wollenberg is the director of development for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, which covers 35 counties. She said the pandemic has stretched their resources thin.

“What we’ve seen is people who have never been in the hunger relief system are now trying to navigate that,” Wollenberg said. “They are making decisions between paying their electric bill and buying groceries, and so we really need the support from our community members at this time to help.”

The 500,000 meals the organization is hoping to raise will only last them until the end of the year.

It takes $1 for Feeding America to purchase three meals, according to Wollenberg.

