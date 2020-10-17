FDA send warning letter to Appleton doctor

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A doctor in Appleton is coming under fire for claims he’s making for certain treatments.

The FDA sent a letter to Dr. Michael Johnson of Optimal Health and Wellness for treatments he’s promoting on his website.

Johnson’s company lists several health issues as treatable with products made from human umbilical cords or stem cells. His website also claims the company is in compliance with FDA guidelines.

The FDA says he is not in compliance and the treatments have not been approved by the FDA.

The agency also says Johnson doesn’t have the correct license to lawfully market the products he says he uses.

The letter asks Johnson to respond within 30 days and says his clinic is responsible for making sure it’s complying with federal regulations.

