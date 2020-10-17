Dozens of IAM members at AstenJohnson on strike

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers says dozens of union members are on strike in Appleton regarding contract negotiations.

According to a release on the association’s website, 89 Machinists Union (IAM) Local 1855 members at AstenJohnson began striking Friday at 7 a.m.

The release states IAM Local 1855 members rejected contract proposals on October 14 and September 30, saying workers are looking for reasonable healthcare expenses and cost sharing.

AstenJohnson creates specialty fabrics, filaments and paper machine clothing.

Action 2 News has reached out to AstenJohnson for comment, and will update this story with the company’s response.

