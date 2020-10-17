COOL STRETCH OF DAYS AHEAD

A cold front is passing through Wisconsin. Spotty rain showers are possible tonight... or even a little snow NORTH, but any precipitation will be light. Winds will remain breezy overnight, and will turn to more of a northwesterly direction after the front passes. Lows will settle into the mid-to-upper 30s in eastern Wisconsin, but temps could be as low as the mid 20s across the far north.

We’ll start Sunday cloudy with a few sprinkles or flakes early. We should see more sunshine as the day progresses, and the afternoon will be dry. It will be cooler with highs likely limited to the mid 40s. A breezy northwest wind won’t help matters, gusting to 20 mph.

That northwest breeze will keep the colder air flowing into Northeast Wisconsin. In fact, we’re heading into our coolest stretch of days since last spring. Lows Sunday night will drop into the mid 20s, and highs on Monday will be in the low-to-mid 40s once again. The wind should be light. Although much of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies, some light rain/mix is possible during the afternoon. Our weather stays active next week with several opportunities for rain. Our next, more significant chance arrives Tuesday. Around 0.25″-0.50″ of rain appears likely, and there may be some snow/mix across northern Wisconsin. Wednesday should be dry, but a similar system looks like it could impact the area Thursday into Friday. Continue to check back for updates. Highs may briefly get back into the 50s ahead of the Thu/Fri system, but 40s can be expected for next weekend.

NOTE: The National Weather Service has deemed the growing season over. Therefore FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS will no longer be issued until the growing season begins next spring.

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: WNW 10-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies. Lingering showers... flakes NORTH? Cool and brisk. LOW: 37

SUNDAY: Cloudy start with decreasing afternoon clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Turning mostly cloudy. Cold again. Spotty PM rain. (mix NORTH) HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: Cloudy with steady rain developing. HIGH: 46 LOW: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, but likely dry. Slightly milder. HIGH: 50 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy, but seasonable temps. Rain develops... late wintry mix NORTH? HIGH: 55 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and blustery. An early rain/snow shower? HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool once again. HIGH: 44

