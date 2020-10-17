Advertisement

Business owner sues Gov. Evers over health orders

Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse voters Thursday morning.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A business owner filed a lawsuit against Gov. Tony Evers' public health orders during this pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed by Jeré Fabick, who’s president of Fabick Cat and a policy advisor at the Heartland Institute, a conservative think tank based in Illinois.

The lawsuit argues the governor doesn’t have the power to extend public health emergencies without the Legislature’s consent and asks the Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule that Evers overstepped his authority. Fabick says the state of emergency should have ended in May, after the first 60 days.

Gov. Evers issued new orders, arguing that he can do that because the threat caused by the pandemic has changed.

The governor has until Thursday to respond to the lawsuit.

Fabick also filed a lawsuit against the safer-at-home order at the start of the pandemic.

Evers released an ad Friday criticizing the GOP over the virus response. He faulted Republicans for fighting him in court and not coming forward with their own plan to address the coronavirus surge in Wisconsin.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has not met to discuss legislation since mid-April -- when the state had just 4,000 coronavirus cases and 200 deaths -- despite calls from Evers and Democrats to convene to take up issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. The state currently has more than 166,000 cases and over 1,500 deaths.

The ad ends with a message not to sign a recall petition against Evers.

