Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re filling out your ballot this election you might see there is a race for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman and Democratic challenger Jessica J. King face off to represent the state’s 6th district on Capitol Hill.

Republican Glenn Grothman has represented the area in Congress since 2014. He served on the House Oversight, Reform, Education and Labor Committees. The Grothman Campaign says the Republican will continue to fight for manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin. He has worked toward that goal by cutting regulations and supporting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. His campaign also says he is committed to securing the U.S. Mexico border. This year he co-sponsored legislation withholding funds from airports that don’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or I.C.E. Grothman is also against abortion and will continue to fight against it in Congress if re-elected.

Democrat Jessica J. King was previously a state senator. The King Campaign says the Democrat will work toward creating a permanent path to citizenship for D.A.C.A. recipients in Wisconsin. She also supports “place based” visas so Wisconsin employers can employ immigrants. King also supports the creation of a federal income tax rebate for working families who don’t receive paid family leave and closing tax loopholes for wealthy corporations and people. King’s campaign says she plans to work toward innovative solutions to reduce unintentional pregnancies so women can continue their education and careers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.