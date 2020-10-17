Advertisement

Breaking down the candidates on the ballot for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District

We break down the platforms of the candidates.
We break down the platforms of the candidates.(WBAY)
By Dana Munro
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When you’re filling out your ballot this election you might see there is a race for Wisconsin’s 6th Congressional District. Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman and Democratic challenger Jessica J. King face off to represent the state’s 6th district on Capitol Hill.

Republican Glenn Grothman has represented the area in Congress since 2014. He served on the House Oversight, Reform, Education and Labor Committees. The Grothman Campaign says the Republican will continue to fight for manufacturing jobs in Wisconsin. He has worked toward that goal by cutting regulations and supporting the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. His campaign also says he is committed to securing the U.S. Mexico border. This year he co-sponsored legislation withholding funds from airports that don’t cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement or I.C.E. Grothman is also against abortion and will continue to fight against it in Congress if re-elected.

Democrat Jessica J. King was previously a state senator. The King Campaign says the Democrat will work toward creating a permanent path to citizenship for D.A.C.A. recipients in Wisconsin. She also supports “place based” visas so Wisconsin employers can employ immigrants. King also supports the creation of a federal income tax rebate for working families who don’t receive paid family leave and closing tax loopholes for wealthy corporations and people. King’s campaign says she plans to work toward innovative solutions to reduce unintentional pregnancies so women can continue their education and careers.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Brown County voters asked about authority of health officer on Nov. ballot

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
Now, a referendum question in Brown County is asking the community if the law should be changed to allow for more oversight when it comes to closing businesses.

National Politics

FBI probing if Russia involved in Hunter Biden email story

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The FBI is investigating whether emails that were published by the New York Post related to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, are connected to a possible Russian influence operation to spread disinformation, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Politics

Business owner, think tank policy advisor sues Gov. Evers over health orders

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Jeré Fabick, president of Fabick Cat and policy advisor for the conservative Heartland Institute, also sued the governor over safer-at-home orders at the start of the pandemic.

Politics

Conversation on Supreme Court hearings with St. Norbert’s Charley Jacobs

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 8:43 AM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
It’s likely President Donald Trump’s nominee will be confirmed prior to the Nov. 3 election.

Latest News

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

Politics

Analysis: Supreme Court confirmation hearings

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
St. Norbert College political science professor Charley Jacobs on what we learned about Judge Barrett and the “fool’s errand” of gavel-to-gavel coverage.

News

AP Explains: Trump seizes on dubious Biden-Ukraine story

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:36 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The story in the New York Post raises more questions than answers, including about the authenticity of an email at the center of the story.

News

President Trump to hold campaign rally in Janesville Saturday

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 9:10 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
According to campaign officials, the president will speak at a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport.

News

Voters should not expect election results on Election Day, asking voters to be ‘patient’

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:16 PM CDT
|
By Brittany Schmidt
Municipal, county and state leaders are asking voters to be patient when it comes to results this time around, saying voters likely wont know, even projected winners, the night of the election.

News

Supreme Court halts 2020 census for now

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 4:05 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. Supreme Court has stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October.