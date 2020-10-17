President Trump visits Janesville Saturday for campaign rally

JANESVILLE, Wis. (AP) - President Donald Trump is making a late reelection pitch to voters Saturday in Michigan and Wisconsin, states in the Upper Midwest that were instrumental to his 2016 victory but may now be slipping from his grasp.

On Saturday, President Trump will visit Janesville, Wisconsin for a campaign rally scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

According to campaign officials, the president will speak at a Make America Great Again rally at Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport, and doors opened at 3 p.m. for the event.

People planning on attending President Donald Trump’s rally Saturday at the Janesville airport will have to park over two miles away and take a shuttle bus to the event.

The rally is taking place as coronavirus cases soar in Wisconsin.

The state hit a record daily high for newly reported cases on Friday, with 3,861.

It was the third time in one week that a record high was hit.

Hospitalizations were also at an all-time high this week.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday that attendees of Trump’s airport rally will have to park at Blackhawk Technical College about 2.5 miles away and take shuttle buses to the event.

The campaign says everyone who attends the event will be given a temperature check, masks which they will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer.

Trump is facing headwinds not only in national polling, which shows Democrat Joe Biden leading, but also in battleground surveys.

The Trump campaign has largely retreated from the TV advertising in the Midwest, shifting much of its money to Sun Belt states such as Florida, North Carolina, Arizona and Georgia, as well as Pennsylvania.

Trump scheduled events in Muskegon, Michigan, and Janesville, Wisconsin, and stops Sunday in Nevada and Monday in Arizona.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden issued the following statement regarding Trump’s visit to Wisconsin:

“Wisconsin is in the grips of one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Jill and I are praying for the health of those who’ve contracted the virus, and for the families who are mourning the loss of a loved one. We have lost far too many lives to this pandemic — and the sad fact is, it didn’t have to be this way. President Trump is knowingly downplaying the severity of the virus. At virtually every turn, he has panicked and tried to wish it away, rather than doing the hard work to get it under control. And today, 150,000 fewer Wisconsin workers are employed than when President Trump took office and his failed response to the pandemic has crushed Wisconsin’s economy. If you send me to the White House, I’ll be ready to tackle this crisis on day one. My administration will trust the science, lead by example, speak the truth to the American people, and help Wisconsin families and small businesses build back better than before.”

