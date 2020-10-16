Wisconsin sets more coronavirus records: 3,861 new cases, 26.47% tested positive

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s coronavirus surge continue to worsen. The Department of Health Services (DHS) reported 3,861 people were positive for the COVID-19 virus in the latest batch of test results, 114 more cases than the record set one day earlier. The positivity rate of 26.47% of the 14,586 tests received is the highest positivity for any day with more than 10,000 tests. It’s the fourth day in a row with more than 3,000 cases.

New cases were identified in 71 of the 72 counties; Florence County was the exception.

Wisconsin now has a total 166,186 people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in the 8 1/2 months since the state has seen the novel virus. More than 1 in 5 cases (20.4%) was diagnosed in the last 30 days and remains an active cases. There are another 127,576 who are considered recovered; that’s down to 78.6% of cases.

The death toll rose by 21 to 1,574 people whose deaths were caused by COVID-19 or the disease was a significant contributing factor. Due in part to the surge in new cases among healthier people, the death rate has fallen to 0.95%, another new low. Waukesha County had 3 deaths; Brown, Clark, Dodge and Ozaukee counties each had 2 deaths; Fond du Lac, La Crosse, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Oneida, Outagamie, Rock, Waupaca and Winnebago counties had 1 death each.

Cases and deaths by county are listed later in this article.

DHS reports 135 more people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Friday was the fourth day in a row new hospitalizations were in triple digits, but lower than any of those days and helped the 7-day average decline to 118.3 patients a day, the first decline in 18 days.

The state reported 1,043 COVID-19 patients in hospitals with 264 in intensive care units Thursday. Both were all-time highs. To date, more than 9,000 people (9,027) have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 5.5% of all confirmed cases.

Statewide, 16% of all medical beds are available, including 13% of ICU beds. The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA) reports 163 COVID-19 patients, with 18 in ICU, in the Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals. There are 168 COVID-19 patients, 53 in ICU, in the Northeast region’s 10 hospitals. 11.5% of ICU beds in the Fox Valley region and 10% of ICU beds in the Northeast region are reported as immediately available.

Action 2 News will continue to emphasize the state’s summary statistics counting each person once no matter how many times they’re tested. This is the standard method used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its federal reporting and is a better indication of the spread of the coronavirus in a community. For data including results for every person tested multiple times, visit the DHS website. Even by that measure, the positivity rate is climbing; the 7-day average is now at a peak of 10.6%.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams - 352 cases (+12) (4 deaths)

Ashland - 214 cases (+4) (3 deaths)

Barron - 730 cases (+29) (6 deaths)

Bayfield - 168 cases (+2) (1 death)

Brown - 12,848 cases (+329) (84 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 197 cases (+6) (2 deaths)

Burnett - 261 cases (+6) (6 deaths)

Calumet - 2,174 cases (+80) (10 deaths)

Chippewa - 1,017 cases (+58) (2 deaths)

Clark – 623 cases (+24) (11 deaths) (+2)

Columbia – 1,321 cases (+55) (4 deaths)

Crawford – 284 cases (+16)

Dane – 12,296 cases (+224) (46 deaths)

Dodge – 2,891 cases (+85) (21 deaths) (+2)

Door - 584 cases (+21) (4 deaths)

Douglas - 673 cases (+18) (1 death)

Dunn - 827 cases (+30) (1 death)

Eau Claire - 2,558 cases (+50) (9 deaths)

Florence - 149 cases (4 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 3,375 cases (+128) (17 deaths) (+1)

Forest - 392 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Grant – 1,550 cases (+12) (23 deaths)

Green - 776 cases (+16) (3 deaths)

Green Lake - 563 cases (+27) (2 deaths)

Iowa - 352 cases (+17) (1 death)

Iron - 159 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jackson - 256 cases (+9) (1 death)

Jefferson - 2,131 cases (+19) (9 deaths)

Juneau - 581 cases (+15) (3 deaths)

Kenosha – 4,266 cases (+72) (69 deaths)

Kewaunee - 877 cases (+26) (4 deaths)

La Crosse – 3,758 cases (+61) (12 deaths) (+1)

Lafayette - 445 cases (+9) (1 death)

Langlade - 624 cases (+36) (5 deaths) (+1)

Lincoln - 506 cases (+22) (5 deaths) (+1)

Manitowoc – 2,004 cases (+46) (7 deaths)

Marathon - 3,165 cases (+149) (32 deaths) (+1)

Marinette - 1,379 cases (+30) (9 deaths)

Marquette - 479 cases (+9) (2 deaths)

Menominee - 206 cases (+12)

Milwaukee – 34,400 (+383) (554 deaths)

Monroe - 878 cases (+25) (3 deaths)

Oconto - 1,691 cases (+57) (6 deaths)

Oneida - 877 cases (+38) (6 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 7,286 cases (+181) (48 deaths) (+1)

Ozaukee - 1,778 cases (+38) (23 deaths) (+2)

Pepin – 86 cases (+1)

Pierce – 582 cases (+23) (7 deaths)

Polk – 388 cases (+13) (2 deaths)

Portage - 2,121 cases (+56) (15 deaths)

Price - 272 cases (+5)

Racine - 6,036 cases (+85) (101 deaths)

Richland - 364 cases (+14) (6 deaths)

Rock – 3,828 cases (+194) (38 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 139 cases (+30) (1 death)

Sauk – 1,383 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Sawyer - 319 cases (+15) (1 death)

Shawano – 1,840 cases (+67) (8 deaths)

Sheboygan - 2,949 cases (+121) (20 deaths)

St. Croix - 1,367 cases (+35) (9 deaths)

Taylor - 334 cases (+10) (6 deaths)

Trempealeau - 842 cases (+21) (2 deaths)

Vernon - 418 cases (+17) (3 deaths)

Vilas - 397 cases (+9) (3 deaths)

Walworth - 3,026 cases (+37) (36 deaths)

Washburn – 173 cases (+5) (2 deaths)

Washington - 3,648 cases (+87) (40 deaths)

Waukesha – 9,935 cases (+232) (103 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 1,849 cases (+43) (29 deaths) (+1)

Waushara - 741 cases (+31) (3 deaths)

Winnebago – 7,014 cases (+183) (49 deaths) (+1)

Wood - 1,254 cases (+28) (9 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 60 cases (+8)

Baraga - 53 cases (+2) (4 deaths) (+1)

Chippewa - 61 cases (+3)

Delta – 826 cases (+19) (16 deaths)

Dickinson – 405 cases (+30) (5 deaths)

Gogebic - 194 cases (+5) (1 death)

Houghton – 692 cases (+5) (6 deaths)

Iron – 308 cases (+8) (16 deaths)

Keweenaw – 16 cases (+2)

Luce – 28 cases

Mackinac - 105 cases (+11)

Marquette - 596 cases (+44) (12 deaths)

Menominee - 506 cases (+5) (3 deaths)

Ontonagon – 60 cases (+4)

Schoolcraft - 49 cases

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan updates numbers Monday-Saturday.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Health experts say face masks are still the most effective way the general public can slow the spread of the coronavirus, but only if the masks are worn appropriately -- over the nose and chin. County and state health officials are reminding and urging people to stay home when they feel sick, avoid large gatherings, and distance yourself six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

To help people understand how their decisions affect their own health and others, the Department of Health Services has a decision tool at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/decision.htm. The tool describes how choices matter and offers suggestions to make activities safer.

