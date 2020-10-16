Advertisement

Wisconsin man charged in alleged Michigan kidnap plot

Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Associated Press and JOHN FLESHER and ANNA LIZ NICHOLS
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Michigan’s attorney general charged an eighth person Thursday in what authorities have described as a foiled scheme to storm the state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brian Higgins, 51, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, was charged with material support of an act of terrorism, Attorney General Dana Nessel said. If convicted, Higgins could get up to 20 years in prison.

Seven men purportedly linked to an extremist paramilitary group called the Wolverine Watchmen were charged in state court last week with providing material support for terrorist acts and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Federal charges were filed against six others in the alleged conspiracy to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat.

“While the political rhetoric in our nation may at times be divisive, I am encouraged by the united front our law enforcement community has displayed in response to this indescribable act of terror,” Nessel said.

“These were very credible, and very serious threats to our elected officials and the public in general, and the swift actions taken by state and federal authorities this past week are nothing short of heroic.”

In statements and court papers, authorities have alleged that members of two anti-government groups took part in plotting the Whitmer kidnapping and other crimes, although some were charged under federal law and others under state law.

“Wolverine Watchmen members together with another group led by Adam Fox, the ‘Michigan III%ers,’ engaged in planning and training for various acts of violence, including kidnapping politicians and storming the Michigan Capitol Building in Lansing,” Michigan State Police detective Sgt. Michael Fink said in an affidavit released Thursday.

The document did not identify officials other than Whitmer who might have been targets for abduction. An FBI agent testified during a federal court hearing this week that Whitmer and Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had been mentioned during a June 6 meeting of groups of extremists from several states, including at least two of the federal defendants.

The affidavit said Higgins assisted four members of the Wolverine Watchmen who took part in surveillance of Whitmer’s vacation home in northern Michigan. Higgins provided night-vision goggles for the mission, the document said.

“Additionally, he used a mounted digital dash camera located in his vehicle to record the surveillance of the Governor’s home in order to aid in kidnapping plans,” it said.

A federal complaint said the groups cased the property Aug. 29 and the night of Sept. 12, and that the plotters had discussed taking Whitmer to Wisconsin for “trial.”

The state suspects hoped that by attacking the Capitol and law enforcement officers, they would “instigate a civil war leading to societal collapse,” Nessel said.

Higgins was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and will be extradited to Michigan, she said.

A spokesman for Nessel said it was uncertain whether Higgins had an attorney. He was being held in the Columbia County Jail in Wisconsin. The county district attorney’s office said it wasn’t known when he would appear in court there.

A federal judge Tuesday ordered three of the federal defendants held without bond until trial. A bond hearing for two others — including Fox — was scheduled for Friday in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

___

Flesher reported from Traverse City, Michigan.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Illinois defends plan to send teen to Wisconsin in 2 deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The state’s attorney in Lake County, Illinois, filed a response to Kyle Rittenhouse’s attorneys, who are trying to stop him from being transferred to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder than average

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Neenah reopening some schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
Neenah is reopening some schools but not the high school

News

A message from Max about COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants to go back to school

Latest News

News

Rural communities dealing with COVID-19 surge

Updated: 9 hours ago
How Door County and Oconto are handling testing and hospitalizations

Coronavirus

6-year-old Max asks grown-ups to “be nice and follow the rules” so he can go back to school

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
This 6-year-old Make a Wish recipient wants people to follow the rules. "Grown-ups cannot live like this and be mean. They can’t be mean to the kids,"

National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Thursday's town halls were the result of the second debate being canceled.

Coronavirus

How rural hospitals are dealing with the COVID-19 surge

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kati Anderson
We take a close look at testing and hospitals in Door County and Oconto.

Back To School

Why Neenah is bringing some students back for in-person classes but not others

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Elementary schools will return to in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 19. The students will be in person five days a week.

News

Clintonville police offer window decals for special needs

Updated: 12 hours ago
Emergency responders will know right away if someone in the home has special needs