WIND...RAIN...SNOW (FOR SOME) SATURDAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NOTE: The National Weather Service has deemed the growing season over. Therefore FROST ADVISORIES and FREEZE WARNINGS will no longer be issued until the growing season returns next spring.

Weather concerns are many over the next 24 hours... After a few spotty rain or snow showers this evening, skies will turn partly cloudy. Lows will dip into the 20s and low 30s, so frost is expected again tonight. Heading into Saturday a round of mostly morning rain will fall over much of the area. At the onset there could be a touch of mix... And in fact, for those of you northwest of Green Bay you can expect mostly a mix or some snow. There is the potential for a slushy inch or so mainly on grassy areas. Most of the area should be dry for the better part of the afternoon.

The other weather concern Saturday will be strong, southerly winds. Gusts could approach 40 mph. A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY has been posted for areas near the Lake Michigan Shoreline for the potential of high wave action and beach erosion. The gusty winds will also bring down more leaves... But it is a south wind, and therefore we briefly see some 50s return for Saturday.

Much colder air returns for Sunday though, along with a mix of sun and clouds. There is just a small chance of a rain or snow shower someplace Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SOUTH TO 45 KTS GALE WARNING"

SUNDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-3′

TONIGHT: Spotty evening rain/snow showers, then partly cloudy. A frost or a freeze. Clouds towards dawn. LOW: 32

SATURDAY: QUITE WINDY. Morning rain. Slushy snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Valley... An inch or so possible in northcentral Wisconsin. HIGH: 54 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: A gradual clearing. Blustery. HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Cold again. HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. More late showers. HIGH: 48 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing clouds. A brisk wind. HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: Cloudy and breezy. Rain develops, with a chance of a late wintry mix NORTH. HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: Probably dry. Breezy. HIGH: 49

