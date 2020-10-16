WATCH: Joe Biden’s ABC News town hall meeting

PHILADELPHIA (WBAY/AP) - With the second presidential debate canceled, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are holding town hall meetings on separate TV networks. You can watch Biden’s town hall meeting with ABC News. (Being an ABC affiliate, we don’t have the same access to Trump’s town hall meeting on the competing network.)

From the Associated Press:

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off, in a way, Thursday night, their scuttled second debate replaced by dueling televised town halls several channels apart.

The odd spectacle, which deprived most viewers of a simultaneous look at the candidates just 19 days before Election Day, seemed fitting for a race unlike any other, as yet another campaign ritual was changed by the pandemic that has killed 215,000 Americans and rewritten the norms of society.

The presidential rivals took questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers said it would be held virtually following Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

The town halls offered a different format for the two candidates to present themselves to voters, after the pair held a chaotic and combative first debate late last month.

But Trump had no plans to change his tone. On Fox Business, he said of the first debate that “some people said I was rude, but you have to be rude. The guy’s a liar.”

In case anyone remained unaware of Trump’s tactics, Biden warned supporters at a virtual fundraiser that the president would go after him aggressively in the final weeks of the campaign.

“We’ve got 19 days left and you know he’s going to throw everything but the kitchen sink at me,” Biden said Thursday. “And it’s going to be an overwhelming torrent of lies and distortions.”

The president also repeatedly delivered pre-emptive attacks on NBC before the town hall, suggesting that he only agreed to the event because “what the hell, we get a free hour of television” and declaring that when the network hosted one for Biden ,"they asked him questions that a child could answer."

Trump joked that he wished he could watch Biden’s appearance Thursday night because “I wanna see if he can made it through the program.”

The two men are still scheduled to occupy the same space for a debate for a second and final time next week in Nashville. But the cancellation of Thursday’s debate still reverberated for both campaigns.

Trump and Biden battled on Sept. 29 in Cleveland in a debate defined both by the president’s constant hectoring of his opponent, which sent his support lower, and by its place on the calendar: just two days before Trump announced he had tested positive for coronavirus.

